Army chief to diaspora: You are not ‘brain drain’ but Pakistan’s ‘brain gain’

In an address at first annual Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention on Tuesday, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir stated that the country’s global diaspora constitutes not ‘brain drain’ but rather a crucial ‘brain gain,’ according to a statement from the military’s media release.

“Today, witnessing the passion of overseas Pakistanis has deeply moved me. Our feelings for you are even stronger. You are not merely ambassadors – you are Pakistan’s light that illuminates the world,” according to the Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

The army chief said that those peddling the ‘brain drain’ myth should know this is actually brain gain, adding that the overseas community exemplifies this brilliantly.

“Do Pakistan’s enemies truly believe a handful of terrorists can decide our destiny?” he asked.

Not even ten generations of terrorists can undermine Balochistan or Pakistan,’ the army chief resolved, stressing “Balochistan is Pakistan’s destiny.”

He said with people standing beside their military, no force can harm Pakistan.

“Together, we will remove every obstacle to progress.”

“Wherever you live, remember your heritage stems from an exalted society, ideology and civilization. Hold your heads high – you represent no ordinary nation,” he told the audience.

The army chief said that “Kashmir was, is and shall remain Pakistan’s jugular vein.”

Talking about Palestine, he said: “Every Pakistani heart beats with Gaza’s Muslims.”

“We will realize Quaid-e-Azam’s dream. The question isn’t if Pakistan progresses, but how rapidly.”