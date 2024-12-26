AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dec 27, 2024
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to explore new avenues in agriculture, technology

BR Web Desk Published December 26, 2024

Pakistan and Turkiye agreed to explore new avenues for partnership under the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), focusing on boosting agricultural trade and technology transfer, a statement from the Ministry for National Food Security and Research said on Thursday.

In meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted Pakistan’s ability to provide quality agricultural products such as rice, wheat, mangoes, and dry fruits, it added.

He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to expand exports to Turkiye and emphasised the mutual benefits of strengthening agricultural trade.

Imposition of Agri tax from Jan 2025: Experts urge need to engage rural youth in agri productive activities

The two sides also agreed to establish joint ventures in agricultural mechanisation, aquaculture breeding, and advanced irrigation systems.

The Turkish side appreciated Pakistan’s high-quality agricultural products and expressed interest in enhancing economic ties in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Rana Tanveer reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering long-term partnerships with Turkiye to unlock the full potential of the agricultural sector, creating economic opportunities for both countries, the ministry statement read.

