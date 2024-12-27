PTI sets Jan 31 as deadline for ‘fruitful talks’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee on Thursday set January 31 as deadline for “fruitful talks” with the government, reiterating its two demands – release of all PTI detainees and formation of a judicial commission to investigate May 9 mayhem and November 26 incident.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after holding a meeting with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza along with other committee members, said that January 31, 2025, has been set as the cut-off date for talks regarding two demands, the release of PTI workers and formation of a judicial commission, comprising three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, to investigate May 9 mayhem and November 26 incidents, with government.

He said the PTI negotiation committee headed by Omar Ayub Khan would formally inform the government committee in this regard during the meeting to be held on January 2.

Raza along with other committee members including PTI leader for National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI’s Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandpur met with Khan and briefed him about the outcome of the meeting with the government committee.

Khan said “he is ready to forgive the ill-treatment meted out to him and the assassination attempt against him for the sake of Pakistan,” Raza said while quoting Khan.

He further said Khan held an exclusive discussion with Gandapur and Nasir Abbas about the law and order situation in Kurram district.

Khan directed both Gandapur and Nasir Abbas to take concrete steps for the solution of the Khurram district issue on an immediate basis, he said.

He said Khan would not come out under any deal and will face his cases and will come out through courts.

Reiterating PTI’s two demands, he said that we demand the formation of the judicial commission on the May 9 and November 26 incidents and the provision of May 9 violence CCTV footage in order to identify people who provoked people on the occasion.

About the November 26 incident, he said that there is a clear position of PTI on November 26, that is, why bullets were fired. “During the November 26 incident PTI’s 13 workers were martyred, 64 were injured and 150 to 200 workers are still missing,” he said.

He said that Khan said that the movement of halting remittance by overseas Pakistanis will continue.

