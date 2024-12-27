AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-27

Nov 26 protest: Court grants interim bail to Bushra

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2024 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in cases registered against her in connection with the PTI’s November 26 protest.

Duty Judge Shabbir Bhatti, while hearing the cases, granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi till January 13, 2025, against the surety bonds worth Rs50,000 in cases registered against her at Ramna and Tarnol police stations. Khan’s wife’s counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry along with other lawyers appeared before the court.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi reached the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to obtain bail and another case registered under terrorism charges. But due to vacation neither duty judge nor court staff was available.

Last week, the ATC Rawalpindi granted interim bail to Khan’s wife in 32 cases related to the November 26 protest. These cases were filed across various police stations in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

