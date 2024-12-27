Gold prices sharply up

KARACHI: Gold prices made a sharp gain on Thursday, reflecting the global market uptrend, traders said. After rising by Rs1, 400 and Rs1, 200, gold prices reached Rs274, 000 per tola and Rs234, 911 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion value grew by $14, trading for $2, 628 per ounce while silver was selling at $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, the association added. Gold prices on the open market may differ from those announced by the association.

