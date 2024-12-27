Argentina’s top corn growing province in need of rainfall for planting

BUENOS AIRES: Planting for Argentina’s current corn crop is on hold in parts of Cordoba province, the country’s top producer of the grain, due to a lack of recent rainfall, according to a report from the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange released on Thursday.

Agricultural powerhouse Argentina is the world’s No. 3 corn exporter. The exchange expects the 2024/25 corn crop to cover 6.3 million hectares (15.57 million acres) once planting is complete, the weekly crop report noted.

Planting has progressed “satisfactorily” in some areas of Cordoba, including Tercero Arriba, General San Martin, but the rest of the province is suffering from a lack of adequate rainfall.

The report added that 98% of areas planted with corn are in normal or excellent condition nationally, with planting of the crop over the estimated areas nearly 56% complete.