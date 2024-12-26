AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 213.91 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.68%)
BOP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.93%)
DCL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
DFML 42.21 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
DGKC 94.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.89%)
FCCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.32%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (9.63%)
HUBC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.45%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.02%)
NBP 58.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 219.42 Decreased By ▼ -10.71 (-4.65%)
PAEL 39.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
PPL 191.66 Decreased By ▼ -8.69 (-4.34%)
PRL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.47%)
PTC 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.01%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TREET 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
TRG 70.45 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (9.87%)
UNITY 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
BR100 11,881 Decreased By -216 (-1.79%)
BR30 36,807 Decreased By -908.3 (-2.41%)
KSE100 110,423 Decreased By -1991.5 (-1.77%)
KSE30 34,778 Decreased By -730.1 (-2.06%)
Dec 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Arab League urges Iran not to fuel ‘strife’ in Syria

AFP Published December 26, 2024

CAIRO: The Arab League regional bloc called on Iran on Thursday not to fuel “strife” in Syria, after the ouster of Tehran ally president Bashar al-Assad ended decades of rule by his clan.

Assad’s government crumbled on December 8 and he fled for Russia, another key backer of his rule, after an coalition of fighters wrested control of city after city until they reached Damascus.

With Assad’s fall, Iran lost a key ally in the region, just as its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah emerged massively weakened but not crushed from a year of war with Israel.

The Arab League, which last year welcomed back Assad after a decade of isolation, emphasised the need to “respect Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability, to restrict weapons to the hands of the state, dissolve all armed formations and reject all destabilising foreign interventions”.

Syria’s new authorities on Thursday launched an operation in a stronghold of Assad, after deadly clashes pitting their fighters against gunmen affiliated with the former government.

Iran says only Syrians can decide on their country’s fate

The Arab League said it was “following with concern the events taking place in several Syrian cities and areas with the aim of igniting the sparks of conflict.”

It also said it “rejects the Iranian statements aimed at fuelling strife among the Syrian people”, according to a statement from the secretariat.

It did not specify which statements it was referring to.

On Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted “the emergence of a strong, honourable group” in Syria following the ouster of Assad, saying the country’s young men had “nothing to lose”.

Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei lashed out on Thursday against unspecified media reports on Iran “interfering in Syria’s internal affairs” as “baseless”.

Iran was committed to “supporting the territorial integrity and national unity of Syria and the formation of an inclusive political system,” he said in a statement.

Syria’s new leaders have criticised Iran over its role in Syria over the years.

“Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people and the sovereignty and safety of its country,” Syria’s new foreign minister wrote on social media site X on Tuesday.

“We warn them against spreading chaos in Syria and hold them responsible for the consequences of their recent statements,” he added.

Syria Bashar al Assad Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Arab League Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Arab League urges Iran not to fuel ‘strife’ in Syria

Investments in real estate: Overseas Pakistanis now eligible for exemption from higher tax rates

Tax laws bill gets Senate panel’s nod

60 civilians sentenced by military court

Convictions to be challenged by PTI

Aleema says: ‘IK denies coming out of jail to go on house arrest’

Payables by power cos to gas utilities: LPS on GDS hits alarming mark

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

HNWIs to be taxed: Aurangzeb unveils FBR digitisation strategy

Monetary policy lending operations: SBP unveils collateral, counterparty eligibility framework

PM highlights significance of Sino-Pak partnership

Read more stories