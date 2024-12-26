A legitimate hope

The start of talks between the ruling coalition and Opposition Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has given birth to optimism and hope for all the right or plausible reasons.

Agreeing to talks shows that both the rivals have indicated that they are willing to revisit their respective positions in order to ultimately reach an agreement to defuse simmering tensions.

Neither a beleaguered PTI nor a government that has come to existence through a highly controversial vote has no other option but to fully take stock of the situation and contribute to efforts aimed at stemming the current political slide in the country. That the growing political instability in the country has deprived people of a feel-good factor that must have been caused by a discernable improvement in economic indicators is a grim reality.

The government must not lose sight of the fact that its greatest downside is lack of credibility, which can only be restored through different steps, including the ongoing dialogue with the Opposition.

Insofar as PTI is concerned, its leadership must acknowledge and admit a profound blunder that the party committed on May 9 last year.

It’s therefore about time that both the ruling coalition and PTI pursued the course of talks with utmost seriousness and sincerity. Both will be required to ensure, among other things, that the hawks among them are not allowed to dominate the talks.

In other words, no one is allowed to throw a spanner in the works. In the meantime, PTI will be expected not to make unrealistic calls for a civil disobedience movement and a halt to workers’ remittances campaign, while the government will be required to take steps aimed at the release of PTI leaders and workers in the greater interest of political and economic stability in the country.

Farhat Hashmi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024