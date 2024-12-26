AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 210.38 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.39%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.27%)
CNERGY 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.57%)
DCL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
DFML 38.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.51%)
DGKC 96.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.17%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-2.56%)
HUMNL 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.49%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.34%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.33%)
MLCF 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.38%)
NBP 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.61%)
OGDC 230.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.15%)
PPL 200.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.47%)
PRL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.73%)
PTC 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.05%)
SEARL 103.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-4.5%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
TOMCL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.62%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.31%)
TREET 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.58%)
TRG 64.12 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.86%)
UNITY 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -150 (-1.22%)
BR30 37,715 Decreased By -670.4 (-1.75%)
KSE100 112,415 Decreased By -1509.6 (-1.33%)
KSE30 35,508 Decreased By -535.7 (-1.49%)
Dec 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-26

A legitimate hope

Published 26 Dec, 2024 07:17am

The start of talks between the ruling coalition and Opposition Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has given birth to optimism and hope for all the right or plausible reasons.

Agreeing to talks shows that both the rivals have indicated that they are willing to revisit their respective positions in order to ultimately reach an agreement to defuse simmering tensions.

Neither a beleaguered PTI nor a government that has come to existence through a highly controversial vote has no other option but to fully take stock of the situation and contribute to efforts aimed at stemming the current political slide in the country. That the growing political instability in the country has deprived people of a feel-good factor that must have been caused by a discernable improvement in economic indicators is a grim reality.

The government must not lose sight of the fact that its greatest downside is lack of credibility, which can only be restored through different steps, including the ongoing dialogue with the Opposition.

Insofar as PTI is concerned, its leadership must acknowledge and admit a profound blunder that the party committed on May 9 last year.

It’s therefore about time that both the ruling coalition and PTI pursued the course of talks with utmost seriousness and sincerity. Both will be required to ensure, among other things, that the hawks among them are not allowed to dominate the talks.

In other words, no one is allowed to throw a spanner in the works. In the meantime, PTI will be expected not to make unrealistic calls for a civil disobedience movement and a halt to workers’ remittances campaign, while the government will be required to take steps aimed at the release of PTI leaders and workers in the greater interest of political and economic stability in the country.

Farhat Hashmi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Political dialogue ruling coalition

Comments

200 characters

A legitimate hope

SOEs’ boards: Clearance by ISI, IB mandatory for nominees

Purchase of property thru non-banking transactions: Buyers and sellers will face penalty

Trump’s incoming envoy calls for IK’s release

Estate of Muslim relative: LHC says non-Muslim not entitled to inherit any share

Auction for 5G: Consultancy firm NERA backs telecom operators’ demands

Gas pipeline blown up: Supplies to upper Balochistan, Quetta suspended

COAS highlights Christians’ contributions to national development

Maryam vows to establish peaceful, prosperous Punjab

Call to renew focus on Quaid’s vision for economic future

Economic stability: governor praises army chief’s efforts

Read more stories