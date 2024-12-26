Imtiaz reelected Pak-US Business Council chairman

KARACHI: Renowned businessman Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain has once again been elected as Chairman of the Pak-US Business Council FPCCI for 2025, reaffirming his leadership and commitment to fostering bilateral business relations between the two countries.

Imtiaz is MD of Imtiaz Enterprises, President America Pakistan Business Development Forum, Pakistan Youth Parliament, President Trade and Industry Pakistan Excellence Club, Secretary General Swiss Business Council and President Pakistan Agriculture and Horticulture Forum.

He has also served as Deputy Governor Rotary International, President Rotary Club of Karachi Avenue and other important positions. Imtiaz is also working to promote trade, cultural and economic relations between Pakistan and US and other countries.

On his reappointment, Imtiaz has assured to play an important role in promoting business relations and foreign investment with the US. He is determined to further promote bilateral trade during the visit of the newly elected US President Donald Trump.

He informed that with the efforts of Pak-US Business Council, US State of Georgia and Pakistan’s Sindh province have established sister state province relations under a resolution passed by Georgia’s legislature. The resolution was introduced by State Representative Farooq Mughal, a Democratic party leader of Pakistan origin, he added.

He said that the Pak-US Business Council of FPCCI has consistently strived to promote mutual trade and commerce while enhancing the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural ties between Pakistan and the United States. He further assured that the Pak-US Business Council FPCCI will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade between the two nations.

Imtiaz expressed his gratitude to S.M. Tanveer, the Group Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), Atif Akram Sheikh, President of FPCCI, and the other esteemed leaders for their unwavering support and encouragement.

