Pakistan

NDMA dispatches emergency medical supplies, evacuates patients from Parachinar

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday it had launched an emergency relief operation to...
BR Web Desk Published December 25, 2024

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Wednesday it had launched an emergency relief operation to address the critical shortage of medicines supplies caused by road blockages in clashes-hit Parachinar.

Tribal clashes in Kurram District have led to the killing of more than 100 people since last month.

The authority said it arranged transportation of 1000 kilograms of urgently required medicines in coordination with the Ministry of Health. The ministry provided medical supplies to ensure timely assistance to the affected areas, NDMA added.

“Two heli flights, each carrying 500 kilograms of medicines, departed from Islamabad to Parachinar,” NDMA statement read.

KP Apex Committee decides to dismantle bunkers, heavy weaponry in Kurram

According to details, the first heli flight evacuated four critical patients, including Zamin Hussain, a heart patient, Shamim Begam, who is suffering from Glaucoma-Stage-4, Bibi Khanum, who has heart and lungs issues, and Masidah Agustinaa along with her 2-year-old son, an Indonesian national. An 8-year-old girl, Subah Hussain, who has a brain tumor, was evacuated in the second heli flight

“This swift and coordinated response underscores the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring the well-being of citizens in times of crisis.”

Aid reaches clashes-hit Kurram district via air ambulance

The Cabinet Division’s helicopter was allocated for the delivery of medicines, transportation of patients, and other relief activities in Parachinar on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said earlier on Wednesday.

“In this time of grief and hardship, we stand with the people of Parachinar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in the PMO statetment.

