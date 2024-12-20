KP Apex Committee decides to dismantle bunkers, heavy weaponry in Kurram

A special meeting of the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday decided to eliminate all bunkers and heavy weaponry in Kurram, Aaj News reported.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chaired the meeting, which focused on the law-and-order situation in Kurram, Khyber district, and Jani Khel.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Peshawar, KP Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, and other senior civil and military officials.

At least 133 people have been killed and 177 wounded in sporadic clashes since last month.

The committee reviewed the provincial government’s peace initiatives in Kurram. Participants were briefed on the current law-and-order situation in the region.

The committee concluded that lasting peace in Kurram could not be obtained without the removal of bunkers and the eradication of heavy weaponry. It resolved to eliminate privately constructed bunkers in Kurram at all costs.

The meeting emphasised that sustainable peace in the region requires addressing the proliferation of weapons, and removing heavy arms will facilitate the reopening of all ground routes in Kurram.

Additionally, the committee also assured timely supply of medicines and other essential items to the area.

The meeting also directed the oversight committee to speed up the reconciliation efforts and continue engaging with the grand jirga to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Gandapur urged the federal government to take effective measures for peace and stability across the province.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peace nationwide and emphasized actions at all levels to ensure security.

Ahead of the Apex Committee meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi met CM KP Gandapur and assured him that establishing peace in Kurram was the government’s top priority.

The interior minister called on the CM ahead of the apex committee. As per a statement by the interior ministry, the two exchanged views on establishing peace in Kurram.

“We will fully support increasing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Establishing peace in Kurram is our top priority,” the ministry quoted Naqvi as saying.

The interior minister stressed the need to take steps for long-term peace in the tribal district with consultation from all stakeholders.

The Kurram disaster

The meeting between the two ministers comes as thousands of people have been left stranded in Kurram because of tribal clashes that have killed more than 200 people since July.

Residents have reported food and medicine shortages in parts of Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, as the government struggles to end a reignited feud between two tribes stemming from decades-old tensions over farmland.

The feuding is generally rekindled by disputes over land in the rugged mountainous region, and fuelled by underlying tensions between the warring tribes.

On Tuesday, aid flights landed in Parachinar with Sher Gul, the head of private welfare organisation Edhi, saying they would make several flights a day from the city of Peshawar to the valley for the rest of the week, depending on weather.

“We plan to bring around three wounded back on each flight… and deliver medicines for the injured,” he told AFP.