May 9 riots: Military courts award 2-10 years jail terms to 25 civilians

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced the sentencing of individuals involved in the May 9, 2023 riots, a day that is widely regarded as a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history.

The events of that day saw a wave of violence, arson, and attacks on military installations, fueled by a politically motivated and incendiary narrative.

According to ISPR, the violent incidents were a result of organised attacks targeting the armed forces’ installations, including memorials of martyrs, which were desecrated in an unprecedented manner. The violence caused widespread shock and grief across the nation.

“These tragic incidents highlighted that no one can impose their will through political terrorism. The investigation into the events of May 9 was conducted meticulously, and undeniable evidence was collected against the culprits involved,” ISPR stated.

After comprehensive investigations, cases against the offenders were filed. Some cases, in line with the law, were referred to the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for trial. On December 13, 2024, a seven-member bench of the Supreme Court directed the resolution of pending cases that had been delayed due to earlier orders. Subsequently, FGCM announced verdicts for 25 individuals in the first phase.

The ISPR emphasized that the sentences were delivered after thorough examination of evidence and completion of legal proceedings, ensuring that all the accused were provided their legal rights.

The sentences handed down to the 25 convicted individuals are as follows:

Jan Muhammad Khan: 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (Jinnah House attack) Muhammad Imran Mehboob: 10 years (Jinnah House attack) Raja Muhammad Ehsan: 10 years (GHQ attack) Rehmatullah: 10 years (Punjab Regimental Center, Mardan attack) Anwar Khan: 10 years (PAF Base Mianwali attack) Muhammad Afaq Khan: 9 years (Bannu Cantonment attack) Dawood Khan: 7 years (Chakdara Fort attack) Faheem Haider: 6 years (Jinnah House attack) Zahid Khan: 4 years (Multan Cantonment checkpoint attack) Yasir Nawaz: 2 years (Punjab Regimental Center, Mardan attack) Abdul Hadi: 10 years (Jinnah House attack) Ali Shan: 10 years (Jinnah House attack) Dawood Khan: 10 years (Jinnah House attack) Umar Farooq: 10 years (GHQ attack) Babar Jamal: 10 years (PAF Base Mianwali attack) Muhammad Hashir Khan: 6 years (Jinnah House attack) Muhammad Ashiq Khan: 4 years (Jinnah House attack) Khurram Shehzad: 3 years (Multan Cantonment checkpoint attack) Muhammad Bilawal: 2 years (Jinnah House attack) Saeed Alam: 2 years (Punjab Regimental Center, Mardan attack) Laiq Ahmed: 2 years (ISI Office, Faisalabad attack) Ali Iftikhar: 10 years (Jinnah House attack) Zia ur Rehman: 10 years (Jinnah House attack) Adnan Ahmed: 10 years (Punjab Regimental Center, Mardan attack) Shakirullah: 10 years (Punjab Regimental Center, Mardan attack)

ISPR stated that sentences for other offenders will be announced once their legal proceedings are completed.

The ISPR emphasized that the May 9 trials are a significant step in ensuring justice for the nation. The sentences serve as a clear warning against political exploitation and incitement of violence.

“The justice delivered for the events of May 9 reinforces the rule of law in Pakistan and sends a strong message against violent and misleading political propaganda,” ISPR stated.

It also underscored that true justice will only be achieved when the masterminds and planners of the events face the law. The state remains committed to holding all responsible individuals accountable, ensuring that such destructive political tactics are eradicated permanently.

All convicted individuals retain the right to appeal and seek further legal recourse, in line with constitutional provisions.

