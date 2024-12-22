SACM of Sindh for Food conducts emergency visit to H’abad

HYDERABAD: The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, conducted an emergency visit to Hyderabad, during which he issued directives to ensure transparency in wheat procurement.

He stated that these instructions are in line with the strict directives from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Abdul Jabbar Khan emphasized the importance of the Indus River, stating, “We exist because of the Indus River,” and asserted that any illegal actions regarding the Indus River would not be tolerated.

He referenced the Sindh Assembly’s unanimous resolution against amendments to the Irsa Act in this context. He made it clear that no distribution of water from the Indus River would take place without the approval of the province’s citizens and the Sindh Assembly.

During his surprise visit to the wheat warehouses in Hyderabad, Abdul Jabbar Khan instructed that appropriate measures should be taken to protect the wheat from rats and other animals. He also stressed the need to ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the warehouses.

Abdul Jabbar Khan made it clear that strict action would be taken in cases of any complaints, negligence, or shortcomings. These initiatives are part of efforts to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process and to maintain the stability of agriculture in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024