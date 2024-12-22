JI protests against water shortage

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief, Munim Zafar Khan, led a protest at Fresco Chowk, Burns Road on Saturday, highlighting the worsening water crisis in the city and condemning the inefficiency of the municipal authorities and the Water Corporation.

Addressing the protestors, Munim voiced the frustrations of Karachi’s citizens over the long running water issue and the government’s inability to resolve this major problem.

He emphasized that water scarcity has become the city’s most pressing problem. “For the past 15 days, Karachi’s residents have been deprived of water and their protests have now spread to 15 different locations,” he said. “Every citizen of Karachi is facing this crisis and the entire city is without water.”

He recalled the achievements of former mayor Naimatullah Khan, who completed the K-III water project and initiated the K-IV project, which was supposed to provide an additional 650 million gallons of the utility daily to the city. However, he expressed frustration that, despite 19 years and numerous promises, the K-IV project remains incomplete.

“It is a disgrace for the federal, provincial and local governments that even after 15 years, they have failed to complete the K-IV project,” he said. “Karachi drives the country’s economy, yet its citizens are deprived of basic necessities like water.”

He accused the provincial government of prioritizing tax collection over providing water to citizens, allowing the tanker mafia to flourish. “The Water and Sewerage Corporation MD claims they provide 5,500 tankers of water daily to Karachi, but this expensive alternative cannot replace a functioning water supply system,” he argued.

