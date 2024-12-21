AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-21

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has raised serious concerns about using taxpayers’ money and called for establishing a high-powered oversight committee to monitor government spending.

In a letter addressed to Syed Naveed Qamar, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance & Revenue, PTBA highlighted their apprehensions about what they described as unchecked government expenditure amid declining tax revenues and a depleting national exchequer.

The association highlighted large official foreign delegations, increasing non-development expenditure, and recent government employee salary revisions as areas of concern.

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

“The taxpayer’s money is being used with no concern,” stated PTBA President Anwar Kashif Mumtaz and General Secretary Mohammad Rehan Siddiqui in a letter.

The proposed oversight committee would have unprecedented authority, requiring its approval for various government expenditures, including foreign delegation expenses and government salary enhancements.

The PTBA also emphasized the need for transparency in development projects, suggesting that each project should clearly define the amount of taxpayer money involved and the benefits for the public.

The request, made under Article 19A of the Constitution, seeks to establish a national-level committee that would give taxpayers direct involvement in monitoring public spending.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR taxpayers Syed Naveed Qamar Pakistan Tax Bar Association PTBA taxpayer money monitoring public spending

Comments

200 characters

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories