AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-15

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

KARACHI: The country’s tax appeal system has fallen into “dysfunction” phase six months after major reforms were implemented through the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024, putting Rs. 2.7 trillion tax litigations into an uncertain situation.

In a letter sent to the minister for law and justice, the Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) said the legislation, which was touted as a solution to unlock Rs 2.7 trillion in pending tax litigation, has instead created new bottlenecks and failed to deliver on its key promises.

“The tax judicial forum up to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) appears dysfunctional and getting justice has become both difficult and expensive for taxpayers,” said PTBA.

Deterioration of ATIR working: PTBA urges law minister to form oversight body

The letter highlights severe understaffing at the ATIR, with major cities operating at less than half capacity. Karachi, the country’s financial hub, currently has only four tribunal members against a sanctioned strength of 12.

Operational inefficiencies have compounded the staffing issues. Tribunal benches are reported to start late and end early, operating from 11 AM to 3 PM instead of following standard High Court hours.

The letter said that judgment deliveries were frequently delayed, and case disposal statistics were being manipulated by counting simple stay order extensions as fully resolved cases.

“The situation is particularly concerning in terms of case backlog,” noted the PTBA and added that the cases dating back to 2014 were being pushed further back as the tribunal was prioritizing newer cases filed in 2024, creating a growing backlog of older disputes,” it said.

The reform law had promised transparent recruitment of new tribunal members with competitive salary packages. However, six months later, these positions remain largely unfilled. “The complete recruitment process hasn’t even begun in earnest,” the PTBA said.

It said that the financial implications for taxpayers had also increased as the mandatory High Court references were required in the new system for certain cases, with reference fees set at Rs 50,000.

This, combined with complex appeal procedures, has significantly increased litigation costs for taxpayers, the letter said.

The PTBA recommended the formation of an oversight committee, fast-tracking recruitment of tribunal members, review of the high court reference system, reconsideration of reference fees and modification of the 30 percent payment requirement for filing references.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR taxpayers ATIR Minister for Law and Justice tax cases PTBA Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 tax appeal system tax litigations tax judicial forum

Comments

200 characters

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories