Many areas achieve loadshedding-free status: KE

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) has announced that many areas across its network have achieved a loadshedding-free status, reflecting progress in customer collaboration and efforts to reduce electricity theft.

The latest quarterly review reveals that 70% of KE’s 2,100 feeders, which supply electricity to Karachi and adjoining areas, continue to provide uninterrupted power. Newly exempt areas include Orangi sectors 14-A to 14-F and 15-A & B, Shamsi Colony, Feroz Shah Colony, Bangla Bazar, Korangi Sectors 48-D & 48-B, and Shah Faisal #2.

KE’s Spokesperson emphasized the importance of these achievements, stating, “This progress demonstrates the transformative impact of strong community collaboration and the collective commitment to reliable electricity supply.”

Conversely, areas with increased theft and non-payment have seen an unfortunate rise in loadshedding durations. These include parts of Gizri near Bahria Complex and Phase 2, Nazimabad No. 5, Landhi Sectors 3-A, 3-B, 37-C, PIB Colony, Memon Colony in Baldia, Korangi Sectors 33-C, 33-D, and 33-F, Liaquatabad Sectors 5, 6, 7, and 8, North Karachi Sectors 5-K and 5C-4, and Gulistan-e-Johar Blocks 17, 16-A, 18, and 19. These areas will be closely monitored until the next review.

