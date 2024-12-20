AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper set for weekly fall on strong dollar, concerns about demand prospects

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 05:34pm

LONDON: Copper prices remained close to a five-week low on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, under pressure from a strong dollar and concerns about demand prospects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was steady at $8,884.50 per metric ton by 1121 GMT.

The metal, used in power and construction, is down 20% since May when investors’ speculative bets drove the price to a record high of $11,104.5.

The focus towards the end of 2024 turned to a robust U.S. currency - which makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders, expectations of higher-for-longer U.S. rates, disappointment over the scale of economic stimulus in top consumer China, and the prospect of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposing import tariffs.

All these factors will remain headwinds for the growth-dependent industrial metals as they enter 2025, keeping prospects for demand growth modest, said Natalie Scott-Gray, senior metals analyst at StoneX.

Copper hits 5-week low on selling sparked by dollar jump

Copper and some other metals such as zinc may find support from the supply side as low processing fees challenge the profitability of Chinese smelters in 2025, though this factor will still be limited by modest demand, she added.

So far, Peru said it expects its 2025 copper production to remain flat for the third straight year. Copper and zinc inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell this week and are currently at the lowest since February.

Meanwhile, LME aluminium gained 0.6% to $2,522 a ton, zinc eased 0.1% to $2,965, lead was steady at $1,971 and tin rose 1.2% to $28,705.

Nickel was up 0.4% at $15,170 after hitting its four-year low of $15,065. The market is on track for the third year of surplus in 2024, StoneX said, as Indonesia, the biggest producer, ramps up output.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper set for weekly fall on strong dollar, concerns about demand prospects

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 3,000 points

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Trump wants EU to buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

Gold price per tola falls further Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil falls 1% on demand growth concerns, robust dollar

Dar-led panel to craft power tariff cut strategy

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Read more stories