Australia dump McSweeney, bring in teen Konstas for Boxing Day Test

SYDNEY: Australia have dumped Nathan McSweeney after three Tests and rushed uncapped teenager Sam Konstas into the squad for the Boxing Day Test against India in the search for more runs from the top order.

Makeshift opener McSweeney scored 72 runs from 212 deliveries at an average of 14.4 over six innings as Australia were thrashed in the series opener, won handsomely in the second Test and drew the third in Brisbane this week.

Konstas has been scoring runs for fun in first class cricket this season, including a century against an Indian selection in the tour match in Canberra.

The 19-year-old also became the youngest player to score a half-century in the Big Bash League this week on his debut in Australia’s domestic T20 competition, making 56 from 27 balls for Sydney Thunder.

“Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further,” said head selector George Bailey.

“We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out.”

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis and all-rounder Beau Webster, both uncapped, also remain in the squad as options to replace McSweeney in the opening partnership with Usman Khawaja if Australia decide not to field Konstas.

McSweeney was not the only top order batter struggling for runs in the series with Khawaja averaging 12.6 and number three Marnus Labuschagne 16.40 despite a half-century in the second Test in Adelaide.

“It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches,” Bailey added.

Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott are in the squad as cover for Josh Hazlewood but Scott Boland is expected to take the injured fast bowler’s place in the pace attack in the fourth Test, as he did in the second.

“In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space,” Bailey said.

“It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer.”

The fourth Test starts at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 26 with the fifth and final match taking place in Sydney from Jan. 3.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson.