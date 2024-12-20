AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand expects cash flow of $2bn from tax break plan, official says

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 11:34am

BANGKOK: Thailand expects a new tax break on consumption could create extra cash flow of 70 billion baht ($2 billion) in the economy that would support government efforts to boost activity, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

The government plans a tax deduction of up to 50,000 baht ($1,450) based on proven spending, which will include domestic travel, Julapun Amornvivat told reporters.

“The tax deduction makes it easier for people to decide to buy things. It is a process to stimulate the economy,” he said. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to grow 2.7% to 2.8% this year, he said.

Last year’s growth was 1.9%.

Thai finance minister seeks further rate cut

“We hope the figure next year will be more than 3%,” Julapun said. The tax proposal will be submitted to cabinet next week before being introduced in the middle of January 2025, he said.

The plan is expected to cost the government about 10 billion baht in lost revenue, he added.

Thailand Bank of Thailand

Comments

200 characters

Thailand expects cash flow of $2bn from tax break plan, official says

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Read more stories