Noted political scientist Taketsugu Tsurutani while advancing his argument titled “Machiavelli and the Problem of Political Development” had famously said, among other things, that “there are striking similarities between the Italy of cinquecento and today’s developing nations.

In both worlds, the chief characteristics are internal fragmentations with little or no community of interest, the all-too-frequent rise and fall of political regimes, a disharmonious relationship between government and governed, and the absence of meaningful direction. Flux and volatility are the all-pervasive features.”

Be that as it may, it seems as if Tsuretani had alluded to the present-day political situation in Pakistan where political stability is conspicuous by its absence and where a disharmonious relationship exist between the government and the governed.

In other words, the country’s political landscape is strongly characterized by and impasse as the rift between ruling and opposition parties is deepening day in, day out. Their relationship is based on feelings of deep-seated dislike and ill will for each other.

The rival parties have turned their disagreements into an open enmity. Such a situation will never augur well for the prospects of political development in Pakistan. Little do we realize that we are nearing the collapse of the nation state and the rise of tribalism.

Hashim Reza

Karachi

