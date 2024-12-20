AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-20

Soybeans hover near 4-year low

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Thursday after hitting a fresh four-year low, while wheat fell to a one-month low as a strong dollar added to concerns about competition from other exporting zones.

Corn edged down to its lowest in over a week, tracking weakness in soy and wheat.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.08% at $9.52-1/2 a bushel at 1223 GMT after falling to $9.45-1/4, its weakest level since early September 2020.

Soybeans have dropped this week under pressure from growing expectations of a bumper harvest in Brazil, as well as a slide in soyoil prices amid doubts over US and Indonesian biofuel policy seen as crucial for vegetable oil demand.

Another headwind developed on Wednesday when the US dollar index shot to a two-year peak after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of rate cuts in 2025.

“CBOT prices appear to be under further pressure this morning due to a strengthening dollar,” commodity data platform CM Navigator said referring to US grains.

A stronger dollar makes US crops less competitive overseas against other crop exporters such as Brazil and Russia. The dollar edged down on Thursday but held on to most of its gains from Wednesday.

Soybean production expectations in Brazil have risen following regular rainfall. This week AgRural predicted a record 2024-25 crop of 171.5 million metric tons and another consultancy, Patria Agronegocios, forecast a 170.41 million ton harvest.

“The overbearingly large South American crop is pressuring soybeans,” said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski.

CBOT corn was down 0.2% at $4.36-1/4 a bushel. Wheat fell 1.7% to $5.32-1/4 a bushel, near an earlier one-month low of $5.31-1/2.

Signs of ongoing competition from Black Sea origins in import tenders, along with large crops being harvested in Argentina and Australia, have tempered concerns about dwindling supply of Russian wheat.

Grain markets will get a fresh indication on demand from weekly US export sales data later on Thursday.

Corn CBOT Chicago soybean soybean Soyoil prices

