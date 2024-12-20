Gold prices nosedive

KARACHI: Gold prices nosedived on Thursday following a sharp decline in global bullion value nearing $2,600 per ounce, traders said.

After a slump by Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229 per 10 grams, gold traded for Rs273,300 and Rs234,311, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

The world market took a downtrend, pulling down gold bullion value by $26 to $2,621 per ounce while silver was selling for $30 per ounce on the international front.

Local silver prices dropped by Rs50 to Rs3,350 per tola and Rs43 to Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association added. However, the open market rates may fluctuate comparing to the gold prices set by the association.

