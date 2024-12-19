AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shah Mehmood, other PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

  • ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi and other PTI members
BR Web Desk Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:56pm

Vice-chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and 13 other party leaders, including Shehryar Afridi, were indicted on Thursday in a case related to the attack on the army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during violent protests on May 9, 2023.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing May 9 related cases at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, indicted Qureshi, Afridi, Senator Shibli Faraz, Latasib Satti, Omar Tanveer Butt, Kanuzal Shuzaff, Taimur Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zeb, Zohaib Afridi, Fahad Masood and Raja Nasir Mahfouz.

Earlier this week, former PTI leader Shireen Mazari and eight others were indicted in the same case, while Qureshi, Colonel Ajmal Sabir Raja, and Sikandar Zeb had refused to sign the charge sheet, saying the evidence against them was insufficient.

The application they had filed under Section 265D should be heard first and they would sign the charge sheet after the decision of their application.

The court postponed the indictment proceedings against Qureshi and the other two accused.

After the hearing, jail authorities shifted Qureshi to Kot Lakhpat.

The court had adjourned the hearing of the case till December 19.

May 9 riots

Following the arrest of the former prime minister on May 9, last year, from the Islamabad High Court premises, countrywide riots broke out, lasting for over 24 hours.

At least 10 people were killed, hundreds injured, and nearly 40 public buildings and military installations were damaged.

Key sites affected included the Lahore Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House), Askari Tower in Lahore, GHQ in Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) office in Faisalabad, the FC Fort in Chakdara, the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, the Swat Motorway toll plaza, and the Mianwali Air Base.

In total, 62 incidents of violence were recorded, causing an estimated loss of Rs2.5 billion, with Rs1.98 billion in damages reported by the military.

The government maintains that the events were part of a coordinated attack orchestrated by the PTI leadership. However, the PTI refutes the government’s allegations and claims that the attacks on military installations were pre-planned to justify the crackdown on the party.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi ATC PTI May 9 riots May 9 incidents GHQ attack case

Comments

200 characters

Shah Mehmood, other PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $12.08bn

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Read more stories