AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.02 (-5.92%)
BOP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-9.44%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.86%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-10.23%)
DFML 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-9.55%)
DGKC 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.08 (-6.2%)
FCCL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.03%)
FFBL 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-3.39%)
FFL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-9.35%)
HUBC 119.01 Decreased By ▼ -12.56 (-9.55%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.71%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.31%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-12.65%)
MLCF 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-7.87%)
NBP 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -6.64 (-10%)
OGDC 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -11.21 (-5.08%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.5%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-10.1%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -9.78 (-4.94%)
PRL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.54%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.91%)
SEARL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.05 (-5.87%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.63%)
UNITY 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-13.45%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 19, 2024
Markets

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.35 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 04:34pm

The Pakistani rupee registerd a slight decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.35 for a loss of Re0.12 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 278.23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar flirted with a two-year peak on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of rate cuts in 2025, while the yen slid to a one-month low ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) later in the day.

The hawkish tilt from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his team sent traders heavily dialling back on easing expectations next year and in turn sparked a broad dollar rally, sending currencies like the Swiss franc , the Canadian dollar and the South Korean won tumbling to milestone lows in early Asia trade on Thursday.

The Swissie bottomed at a five-month trough of 0.90215 per dollar, while the Canadian dollar sank to its lowest in over four years at 1.44655 per U.S. dollar.

The won tumbled to its weakest level in 15 years.

In stark contrast, the dollar index steadied at 108.15, near Thursday’s two-year top of 108.27.

Powell said on Wednesday more reductions in borrowing costs now hinge on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation, with his explicit - and repeated - references to the need for caution from here on jolting markets globally.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, wobbled on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it would slow the pace of interest rate cuts in 2025, which could hurt economic growth, reduce fuel demand and strengthen the dollar.

Brent crude futures were little changed, drifting down by 3 cents to $73.36 a barrel by 0952 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 2 cents to $70.56.

