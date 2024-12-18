AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.23 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 06:24pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.23 for a gain of Re0.04 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 278.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar held steady against the yen and other major rivals on Wednesday as investors waited to see whether the Federal Reserve will deliver a hawkish cut before the Bank of Japan and other central banks meet this week.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate cut at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a 97% probability, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Focus will fall on policymakers’ new economic projections for the upcoming year released alongside the decision, namely how much further Fed officials think they will reduce rates in 2025.

Given the string of robust inflation and activity data, the Fed may signal a slower pace going ahead, revising projections to indicate three cuts in 2025 instead of the current four, Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, wrote in a note to clients.

Investors are also weighing the possible impact of promised tariffs and tax cuts by the incoming Trump administration on the Fed’s outlook.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed, down 0.04% at 106.89 after hitting its highest since Nov. 26 at 107.18 on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, while a draw in US crude inventories offered further support.

Brent futures rose 57 cents, or 0.78%, to $73.56 a barrel at 0923 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 63 cents, or 0.90%, to $70.71 a barrel.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 278.23

OFFER                      Rs 278.43

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and gained 4 paise for selling against USD, closing at 277.38 and 279.19, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 21 paise for buying and 12 paise for selling, closing at 290.37 and 292.50, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 5 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 75.47 and 76.00, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 4 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 73.75 and 74.25, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Wednesday

BID                            Rs 277.38

OFFER                      Rs 279.19

Oil prices Pakistani rupee US dollar interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Gaza mediators intensify ceasefire efforts, Israeli strikes kill 20 people

Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,000 in Pakistan

As bitcoin soars, luxury brands consider accepting crypto payments

Read more stories