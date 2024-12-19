AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 18, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Read here for details.

  • Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Read here for details.

  • Attock Cement’s parent company considering options including potential sale

Read here for details.

  • NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Read here for details.

  • Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb optimistic about economic trajectory amid positive indicators

Read here for details.

  • Al-Qadir Trust case: court reserves verdict in £190mn case against Imran, Bushra

Read here for details.

