AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 10:54pm

Security forces killed 11 terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as the result of which seven Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

22 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, according to the ISPR.

In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were killed by the security forces, it said.

In the third encounter that took place in general area Mamad Gat, Mohmand District, after an intense fie exchange two Khwarij were sent to hell, the ISPR said.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians,” the statement added.

It said sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing safe havens to TTP militants, allegations consistently denied by Kabul.

Last week, the federal government reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.

TTP Afghan Taliban ISPR Pak Afghan border military support

Comments

200 characters

11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

PM Shehbaz orders action to combat human trafficking in wake of Greek boat tragedy

Aurangzeb optimistic about economic trajectory amid positive indicators

Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 plunges record 3,790 points on profit-taking

PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit

Internet disruption: IT minister says national security top priority of government

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

China says wants ‘comprehensive solution’ to India border dispute

NA speaker says office open 24 hours, ‘ready to play role in govt, PTI talks’

Pakistan’s power generation increases in November as cost inches up

Read more stories