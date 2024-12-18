11 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Security forces killed 11 terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as the result of which seven Khwarij were sent to hell,” the statement said.

22 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, according to the ISPR.

In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were killed by the security forces, it said.

In the third encounter that took place in general area Mamad Gat, Mohmand District, after an intense fie exchange two Khwarij were sent to hell, the ISPR said.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians,” the statement added.

It said sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing safe havens to TTP militants, allegations consistently denied by Kabul.

Last week, the federal government reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.