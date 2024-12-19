AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan

CDA reviews arrangements for Christmas

Press Release Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: In preparation for the upcoming Christmas celebrations, a meeting was held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by CDA Members, Deputy Commissioner ICT, and other senior officers to review the arrangements for Christmas.

During the session, Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed the detailed plans for the Christmas celebrations.

He issued directives to decorate key locations across the city with vibrant festive lights and Christmas trees.

Special Christmas bazaars are set to be organised in prominent sectors, featuring live music, fun fairs, and a variety of events to create a joyful festivity for the Christian community.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, Randhawa instructed the Environment Wing and ICT administration to work together to ensure better arrangements for Christmas celebrations. He emphasized providing all necessary facilities to the Christian community and ensuring that Christian neighbourhoods are beautifully illuminated with festive lights.

Additionally, prominent areas and commercial centres will also be adorned with Christmas trees to enhance the festive spirit across Islamabad.

This initiative reflects Islamabad’s commitment to embracing cultural and religious diversity and peaceful co-existence. The city administration aims to create a warm and welcoming environment for the Christian community this year.

