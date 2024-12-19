AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-19

Greece boat tragedy: PM orders stern action against human traffickers

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published December 19, 2024 Updated December 19, 2024 08:34am

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of Greece boat tragedy that resulted in deaths of five Pakistanis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to tighten the noose around human traffickers, who tarnish the image of the country.

The prime minister, during a meeting convened to discuss the Greece boat tragedy and the measures to end the menace of human trafficking, emphasised the need for strict possible measures against those engaged in the trafficking of vulnerable people to foreign countries.

He asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to furnish a report on the incidents of human trafficking involving Pakistani nationals over the last one year.

He stressed the need to further enhance the cooperation with international agencies to prevent such incidents in future.

PM Sharif recalled that 262 Pakistani nationals had lost their lives in another incident in the same area last year and expressed dissatisfaction over lack of action against those responsible. “The recurrence of such incidents is due to slow response against those involved in the heinous act of crime,” he lamented.

He directed the authorities to implement the Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) – a mechanism to monitor all incoming and outgoing international travellers – without any further delay to monitor international travellers.

The officials briefed the prime minister that 174 suspects had been brought before courts this year, with four convictions.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema and Information Minister Atta Tarar and the special assistant to prime minister on foreign affairs Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

