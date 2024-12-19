AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Building resilient and equitable societies: Speakers demand role of governance and inclusion

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2024 08:42am

LAHORE: Speakers at third annual Pathways to Development Conference held at LUMS demanded the role of governance and inclusion in building resilient and equitable societies.

The event convened academics, policymakers, and practitioners to explore pressing issues, from climate justice and poverty alleviation to digital innovation and gender equality.

Jointly organised by the Chaudhry Nazar Muhammad Department of Economics and Mahbub Ul Haq Research Centre (MHRC) at LUMS, Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP), Institute of Development & Economic Alternatives (IDEAS), Institute of Development Studies at University of Sussex (IDS), Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR), and International Growth Centre (IGC), the conference featured 20 engaging sessions showcasing cutting-edge research and thought leadership.

Maroof A Syed, President and CEO of CERP, opened the conference by emphasising, “Progress demands reimagining governance as a dynamic, participatory process.” The event also featured a powerful statement by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Supreme Court of Pakistan, who declared, “Climate finance is the new climate justice,” urging courts to recognise it as a fundamental human right and calling on the global north to address its “climate debt.”

