‘Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme’ launched

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the country’s leading Islamic banks, launched the “Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme”, a nationwide roadshow to promote awareness of legal remittance channels. Hosted in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), this programme aims to educate communities on the critical role of remittances in supporting Pakistan’s economy, discourage the use of informal channels for sending money, and ensure fast and efficient fund transfers.

The first event, held in Mandi Bahauddin, was attended by senior officials from the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) of the State Bank of Pakistan. More events are planned across Pakistan.

“We at Faysal Bank recognise the challenges in raising awareness about secure and lawful remittance channels, including limited understanding and reliance on informal methods,” said Ziad Aftab Ejaz, Business Head of Remittances, Corporate and Investment Banking.

The programme aligns with the Bank’s broader vision to enhance financial inclusion and promote sustainable national economic growth by providing secure and reliable remittance solutions through its Tez Tareen Remittance service. The event featured interactive sessions, performance awards, honouring families who utilise FBL’s remittance services.

