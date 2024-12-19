AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 203.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.63%)
DCL 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.1%)
DFML 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.72%)
DGKC 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.2%)
FCCL 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.82%)
FFBL 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.16 (-5.63%)
FFL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.79%)
HUBC 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -7.86 (-5.64%)
HUMNL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.03%)
KOSM 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-7.51%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.57%)
NBP 66.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-10.01%)
OGDC 220.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-0.85%)
PAEL 38.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
PPL 197.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.97 (-3.87%)
PRL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.06%)
PTC 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.32%)
SEARL 103.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-6.52%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 36.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.71%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.03%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.13%)
UNITY 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.04%)
BR100 11,890 Decreased By -408.8 (-3.32%)
BR30 37,357 Decreased By -1520.9 (-3.91%)
KSE100 111,070 Decreased By -3790.4 (-3.3%)
KSE30 34,909 Decreased By -1287 (-3.56%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-19

‘Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme’ launched

Press Release Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the country’s leading Islamic banks, launched the “Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme”, a nationwide roadshow to promote awareness of legal remittance channels. Hosted in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI), this programme aims to educate communities on the critical role of remittances in supporting Pakistan’s economy, discourage the use of informal channels for sending money, and ensure fast and efficient fund transfers.

The first event, held in Mandi Bahauddin, was attended by senior officials from the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) of the State Bank of Pakistan. More events are planned across Pakistan.

“We at Faysal Bank recognise the challenges in raising awareness about secure and lawful remittance channels, including limited understanding and reliance on informal methods,” said Ziad Aftab Ejaz, Business Head of Remittances, Corporate and Investment Banking.

The programme aligns with the Bank’s broader vision to enhance financial inclusion and promote sustainable national economic growth by providing secure and reliable remittance solutions through its Tez Tareen Remittance service. The event featured interactive sessions, performance awards, honouring families who utilise FBL’s remittance services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBL Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme

Comments

200 characters

‘Faysal Islami Remittance Agahi Programme’ launched

FBR will now share income tax returns data with banks

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation soars 112pc to $1.129bn YoY

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Purchase of used vessels by PNSC: PPRA declines to give final opinion

Sindh opposes increase in gas prices

Internet shutdown: Govt considering exempting STZs, incubation centres

PM constitutes taskforce on housing sector

PCGA data reveals sharp decline in cotton production

Read more stories