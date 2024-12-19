AGL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Pakistan

Air ambulance initiated for restive Kurram by Edhi Foundation

Naveed Siddiqui Published 19 Dec, 2024 05:57am

ISLAMABAD: In a rare move, air ambulance has been initiated for the remote restive district of Kurram by the Edhi Foundation on Wednesday as around 29 children have died in the Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) alone in the last over two months, it has been learnt.

Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Amin Edhi launched the much-awaited air ambulance service with airlifting two critically injured patients to provincial metropolis Peshawar.

The troubled Kurram region, encircled by Afghan territory on three sides, is almost cut off from the rest of the country since many months, which mounted humanitarian crisis due to prolonged closure of main Tall-Parachinar Road.

Faisal Edhi announced to dedicate air ambulance for volatile Kurram District and hinted to buy one more small aeroplane for Peshawar or KPK region. “Critically ill patients were transported today (Wednesday) from Parachinar’s Benazir Airport to Peshawar,” he added.

The local population these days is grappling with harsh winter with bare minimum food and essential medicines’ supplies reaching there.

Faisal Edhi said the local residents are facing acute shortage of essential drugs and he has brought bulk supplies of medicines handed over by the Ministry of Health and some Karachi NGOs.

DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Mir Hussain Jan in a letter to the higher provincial authorities has informed about the woes being faced by the locals in hospitals due to lack of treatment, death toll and lifesaving medicines. “It may please be noted that 29 children have died in the hospital since 1st October 2024 till date,” the MS stated in his official letter.

It is in reference to the subject cited above and to clarify that a stock of medicines was received from Health Directorate Peshawar but is not enough to meet the requirement of the Hospital, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to blockage of main Thall-Parachinar Road, the concerned medicine suppliers are unable to ensure supplies.

Dr Jan said that repeated clashes in the area have caused huge consumption of medicines and surgical items in the hospital.

