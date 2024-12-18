AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
China’s Nov aluminium imports fell 17.6% y/y, customs data shows

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 01:18pm
SHANGHAI: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in November fell 17.6% year-on-year to 280,000 metric tons, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports for the first eleven months of this year totalled 3.45 million tons, up 26.2% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Aluminium prices fall, under pressure from China’s rising output

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 4% year-on-year last month to 12.35 million tons.

For the first eleven months of the year, imports were up 11.2% year-on-year to 143 million tons.

