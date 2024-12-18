AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
Curial agenda on table as ECC meets tomorrow

Tahir Amin Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is scheduled for Thursday (tomorrow), which will take 11-point agenda including restructuring of Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd (PRAL) under the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb will chair the ECC of the Cabinet meeting.

The meeting will take summary regarding sharing of subsidy on imported urea at 50:50 basis-technical supplementary grant (TSG) for the Ministry of Commerce.

Cabinet Committee approves PRAL’s board reconstitution

Federal Education and Professional Training would seek approval of government guarantee of Rs1 billion for issuance of Pakistan social impact bond (PSIB).

The ECC is scheduled to consider provision of TSG amounting to Rs1,884.100 million in respect of Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Ministry of Housing and Works Housing.

The ECC will take a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production regarding establishment of SiahDik Copper Project, Balochistan as a Private EPZ.

Further, allocation of funds amounting to Rs536.1 million as TSG for crucial digital initiatives of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is expected to be considered.

The ECC is expected to grant approval of TSG for Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), NADRA, and Interior Ministry.

According to the agenda, the ECC is scheduled to consider comprehensive sustainable plan for price rationalisation of subsidised wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan, a summary moved by the Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry.

A summary of Law and Justice regarding surrender of funds from Ministry of Housing and Works demand No50-FC21W02-Housing and Works Division in favour of the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad is also on the agenda.

The ECC will take another agenda item regarding outstanding claims of ZTBL, under Prime Minister’s Package for Agriculture- a summary moved by National Food Security and Research Ministry.

