Dec 18, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-18

Reconstruction of roads and footpaths: SSGC pays all road cutting payments to local depts

Press Release Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is currently engaged in the rehabilitation of its aging gas distribution infrastructure across Karachi. This is a crucial step towards improving the reliability and efficiency of gas supply to its domestic consumers.

Currently, the Company is involved in rehabilitating a 2,500 kms long distribution network. Major rehabilitation work is underway with fast pace in the thickly populated areas of North Nazimabad and North Karachi and other parts of Karachi city, including Lyari.

Pipeline rehabilitation in these areas aimed to replace old distribution pipelines, address the issues of leakages, and resolve low pressure problems while ultimately enhancing gas availability for the general public, particularly during peak cooking hours.

North Nazimabad:

Lot – A (Blocks A, P, Q, R, S, T & W) - Huzaifa Nadeem, Engineer (0320-6868931)

Lot – B&C (Blocks C, D, E, I, J, K, B, F & C) - Muhammad Mubashir, Engineer (0331-7873836)

Lot – D (Blocks H, L, M & N) - Abdul Nabi, Sr. Engineer (0322-8218425)

North Karachi:

Lot-A (Blocks 5A, 5B & 5C) - Muhammad Bux, Chief Engineer (0322-2225607)

and Iftikhar Abbasi, Trainee Engineer (0312-0379429)

Lot-B (Blocks 5D, 5E, 5F, 5G & 5J) Ghulam Abbas, Sr. Engineer (0322-8215795) and Shahzad Khan, Engineer (0320-6868927)

Lot-C (Blocks 7D, 11B, 11C, 14A & 14B) and Abdul Hameed Abbasi, Dy. Chief Engineer (0331-3249218)

Lot-D (Blocks 11E, 11L, 11I, 11J & 15B), Shahid Ali Abro, Dy. Chief Engineer (0322-2225059) and Ammar Haider, Ass. Engineer (0320-6868877)

This project is a part of SSGC’s broader strategy to modernize its infrastructure across Karachi, ensuring a more reliable gas supply to customers. SSGC is confident that this initiative will greatly benefit residents of Karachi, ensuring a safer and more efficient gas distribution system for years to come.

SSGC gas supply construction of roads reconstruction works gas consumers SSGC gas supplies footpaths

