Crackdown on timber smuggling continues

Recorder Report Published 18 Dec, 2024 08:34am

LAHORE: The Forest Department Punjab has seized two Mazda trucks, one Toyota Hilux, and a Shehzore truck loaded with timber in the last 24 hours, thwarting the smuggling of timber from Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The operation carried out in Murree Forest Division and North Forest Division, was part of a crackdown on the timber mafia involved in smuggling, which was initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The individuals involved in the timber smuggling were arrested on the spot, and legal action was initiated under the Forest Act of 1927. Heavy fines have been imposed on the confiscated timber and vehicles.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reiterated her commitment to taking every possible step to protect the forests. "Illegal logging and smuggling of timber not only damage our natural resources but also threaten environmental balance," she said. "This mafia is an obstacle to national development, and we will not spare them under any circumstances."

The crackdown on the timber mafia will be further intensified, and violations of the law will not be tolerated, she added. "We urge the public to support the government. If anyone witnesses illegal logging or smuggling, they should immediately report it to the authorities. This country is ours, and protecting its resources is our collective responsibility."

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government is promoting environmentally friendly policies. Alongside forest protection, the afforestation campaign is being accelerated to ensure a green and prosperous Pakistan for the future. "Legal action against the arrested individuals is being carried out with full transparency," a senior official stated. "Special teams are being formed to further dismantle the smuggling network."

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb also emphasized that additional measures would be taken to ensure the crackdown continues effectively.

