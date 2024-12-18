Nov FCA: 63 paisas per unit negative adjustment sought

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of paisa 63 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for November 2024 to refund about Rs 4.9 billion to consumers under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on December 31, 2024 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in November 2024, hydel generation was 2,860 GWh constituting 35.61 per cent of total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,019 GWh in November 2024 which was 12.68 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs 14.3622 per unit whereas 477 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 14.9237 per unit (5.94 per cent). Generation from HSD and RFO was zero.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 858 GWh (10.68 per cent) at Rs 13.4411 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 907 GWh (11.29 per cent of total generation) at Rs 23.2002 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,655 GWh at Rs 1.7310 per unit (20.61 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 37 GWh at Rs 27.1588 per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 69 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 98 GWh, 1.22 per cent of total generation and solar at 69 GWh, 0.86 per cent of total generation in November 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 8,032 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 7.2825 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 58.490 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in November 2024 was 7,716 GWh at a rate of Rs 7.2274 per unit, total price of which was Rs 55.765 billion.

CPPA-G argued that since reference fuel charges for November 2024 were Rs 7.8609 per unit while actual fuel changes of Rs 7.2274 per unit, hence, negative adjustment of Rs 0.6335 per unit be granted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024