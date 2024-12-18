Qatar National Day: Explore Qatar’s Eco-Friendly Destinations

Qatar has many touristic characters with its natural reserves, historic forts, international resorts and five star hotels, public parks, restaurants and malls.

Qatar is considered one of the safest tourist destinations in the world, where the tourist will be able to observe the generous hospitality which characterize the Arabic culture, a lot of interesting information for tourists are available on the website of Qatar Tourism Authority www.qatartourism.gov.qa

Corniche (Doha’s Waterfront Promenade)

A seven-kilometre long waterfront promenade around Doha Bay, the Corniche offers spectacular vistas of the city, from the dramatic high rise towers of the central business district to the bold shapes of the Museum of Islamic Art. Traditional wooden dhows lining the Bay evoke echoes of Qatar’s great seafaring past. The Corniche provides a green, vehicle-free pedestrian space in the heart of the capital.

SouqWagif

A stroll down the bustling alleys of SouqWaqif provides an authentic taste of traditional commerce, architecture and culture. The maze of small shops offer a dazzling array of Middle Eastern merchandise from spices and seasonal delicacies to perfumes, jewellery, clothing, handicrafts and a treasure trove of souvenir bargains. Traditional music, art and cultural shows add to the ambience of this special place. Relax and soak up the vitality and atmosphere at one of its eclectic mix of great restaurants and cafes.

Al Zubarah Fort

Located on Qatar’s north-west coast and comprising the immaculately restored Al Zubarah Fort and surrounding 60-hectare archaeological works, this UNESCO World Heritage site is one of the most extensive and best preserved examples of an 18th–19th century settlement in the region. It covers the remains of a walled coastal town that once ranked as one of the Gulf’s most important pearl diving and trading centres with links extending to the Indian Ocean. The fort houses a visitor’s centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024