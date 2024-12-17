AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,316 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.25%)
BR30 38,975 Decreased By -125.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai hits over a decade high; Most Gulf shares muted

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 03:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai’s benchmark share index jumped on Tuesday to its highest level in more than a decade, while most other markets in the Gulf were muted as investors braced for the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.

Markets have almost completely priced in a rate cut at the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday, but the rate trajectory for next year has become less certain in light of recent US data that showed sticky inflation in a relatively robust economy.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf, where most currencies, including the dirhams, are pegged to the US dollar.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index extended its surge to a second straight session, rising 0.6% to 5,080, its highest in 10 years and three months.

Shares of Emaar Properties were up for a second day, rising 15% to their highest in nearly 19 years, after the blue-chip developer said on Monday it had planned to declare dividends at 100% of share capital for 2024 and next few years, amounting to 8.80 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion).

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was down 0.1% with Alpha Dhabi falling 1.1%, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shedding 1%.

Dubai outperforms other Gulf markets as Fed rate decision eyed

Space42, however, climbed 4.5% after the space-tech company has signed an 18.7 billion dirham contract with the UAE government to provide secure communication services for a further 17 years beyond 2026 until 2043.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.6%, with almost all sectors in the red.

Al Rajhi Bank dropped 1% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co lost 1.5%.

Arriyadh Development climbed 4.4% after the developer said it has established a new real estate investment fund to develop an over 3.5 billion-riyal ($932 million) project in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Saudi healthcare provider Almoosa Health Co set a final offer price of 127 riyals per share, implying total offering around 1.69 billion riyals ($449.85 million) and making it the second-largest IPO in the kingdom this year.

The Qatari benchmark index eased 0.1% with most sectors in the red.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Emaar Properties Qatari benchmark index US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy

Comments

200 characters

Dubai hits over a decade high; Most Gulf shares muted

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 settles just below 115,000

Govt’s interest payments to decrease by Rs1.5tn in FY25 as policy rate comes down: SBP chief

Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 102.92 in November 2024

Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s decision to begin talks with govt ‘positive change’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

2 cops martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Shangla

Oil dips on demand concerns, focus on Fed meeting

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Backing FBR operationalisation: Federal Cabinet approves setting up of ‘NTC’

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Read more stories