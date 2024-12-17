Local in focus: 5 bridal designers on our radar

With wedding season underway in full force in Pakistan, event planners, florists, photographers and designers are working overtime to cater to the busiest event season in the year.

As the world continues to recover from Covid, wedding celebrations are also fast returning to pre-pandemic scale.

For those still in the market for last-minute festive-wear or looking to plan ahead for next year, here is a selection of bridal designers that have continued to impress season after season.

Sania Maskatiya

The new collection just debuted, and will be delivered in 2025. Offering a mix of both contemporary and traditional, their expertise lies in impeccable embroideries, classic colors and premium fabrics.

They have now expanded to Dubai with bridal appointments throughout the year and also offer a menswear line for grooms.

Bridal outfits begin at Rs.500,000.

Misha Lakhani

Newer than her contemporaries, Lakhani has established herself as a bridal designer both in Pakistan and globally.

She sticks to her signature ethereal style, working with diaphanous chiffons and silks, layered together with delicate embroideries, and offers them in both traditional and contemporary silhouettes.

Bridal outfits begin at Rs.600,000.

Ali Xeeshan Theatre Studio

For the bride who wants a lot of color, pattern and drama, Xeeshan is likely to deliver.

Best known for his use of bold patterns, dramatic silhouettes evoking the Mughal-era, his bridals stand out in a crowd.

He also offers a wide variety of pret and luxury pret outfits, for the bridal party.

Bridal outfits begin at Rs.500,000

Sana Safinaz

These pioneers have been offering premium bridals at relatively competitive costs for over two decades.

Offering meticulously contemporary designs, their design ethos has remained original while adapting to fun new silhouettes and trends. An excellent choice for experimental customers who do not mind pushing the boundaries of cuts and design.

Bridal designs begin at Rs.300,000

Nida Azwer

This veteran designer, known for her use of flora and fauna as well as menageries in her designs, juxtaposes deep jewel tones against sumptuous three-dimensional silvers and golds.

Best known for her bridals as well as luxury pret, she also has a more casual and affordable ‘Nur’ line, for those looking for resort-wear.

Bridal designs begin at Rs.700,000.