China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari virtually attended the 3rd China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Monday, a dialogue Beijing says is aimed at connecting governments, financial institutions and businesses to promote regional integration in the development of the blue economy.

Over 200 delegates from 20 countries and international organizations are participating in the event, which is themed: “Future of the Blue Indian Ocean Development, Practices of the Global South” and taking place from Dec. 15-17.

China says the forum represents its concrete actions in supporting development cooperation for the Global South, with the aim of advancing the Global Development Initiative and driving development for countries in the Global South, particularly nations in the Indian Ocean and small island developing countries. The forum is also meant to be a key driver for the sustainable development of the blue economy.

However, as China has significantly expanded its engagements in the Indian Ocean region over the past three decades, concern has risen among American and Indian strategists that its growing naval presence, together with its use of so-called “debt-trap diplomacy,” might provide it with meaningful military advantages far from its shores.

“Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promote regional marine cooperation and ensuring peace, progress and sustainability in the Indian Ocean region,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said after the president addressed the forum virtually.

“President stressed the need for collective action to harness the ocean’s potential while addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, pollution, and ecosystem degradation.”

Zardari said Pakistan was ready to partner with all stakeholders to promote marine cooperation and ensure that the Indian Ocean region remained a “bastion of peace, progress, and sustainability.”

Pointing to Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its blue economy, Zardari said it had formulated the National Maritime Policy, launched The Living Indus Initiative, a program by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations to restore the ecological health of the Indus River, and started other initiatives focusing on sustainable fisheries and marine conservation.

The development of the southwestern Gwadar Port under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would transform the port city into a regional connectivity hub to drive trade and maritime economic growth, Zardari added.

“He praised Pakistan’s partnership with China, under the Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing its role in knowledge exchange, technological advancement and marine conservation,” Radio Pakistan said.

“The President commended China’s Global Development Initiative and CIDCA’s efforts to embed sustainability in the Forum’s goals. He expressed appreciation for the inclusion of capacity building and island nations in the Forum’s agenda, saying that it aligned with Pakistan’s vision of transnational collaboration and environmental stewardship.”

China has an extensive network of military satellites but just one dedicated military base, and no air cover from land or sea, for Indian Ocean naval deployments.

In its October annual report on China’s military, the Pentagon lists 11 potential Chinese bases on the ocean’s fringes, including Pakistan, Tanzania and Sri Lanka. Those locations reflect Chinese diplomatic and commercial outreach under Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative.

But these have not emerged as hard military assets, with neither a permanent Chinese army presence nor publicly known guarantees of access in a conflict.