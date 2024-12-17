JazzCash redesigns app user interface

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech platform has unveiled a new brand identity and redesigned the app user interface (UI) to elevate customer experience, said a press release.

The refreshed and vibrant look embodies JazzCash's commitment to financial inclusion and its drive for continuous innovation. The new UI and brand identity were unveiled in an interactive event attended by CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim, and JazzCash’s executive leadership team.

With over 19.2 million monthly active users and accounting for over 50 per cent of all user IDs on Pakistan's national payment platform, RAAST, JazzCash plays a pivotal role in the country's financial services ecosystem. The platform's market leadership extends across digital merchants, branchless banking agents, and its rapidly growing user base, highlighting its integral contribution to Pakistan's digital payment landscape. The app offers a wide range of services that cater to every financial need—from payments and bill payments to loans and savings.

The initiative reflects JazzCash’s forward-thinking approach to technology and its commitment to providing seamless, reliable, and secure financial services for all. The UI has undergone extensive usability testing, incorporating user feedback to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its customers. The updated interface promises smoother navigation, personalised features, and an intuitive design that caters to both new and experienced users, making it easier for them to access a comprehensive suite of digital financial solutions.

Murtaza Ali, president of JazzCash, expressed enthusiasm: “The new brand identity and redesigned UI demonstrate our commitment to evolving with the changing needs of our customers while positioning us to expand our impact beyond borders. We are dedicated to simplifying financial services on a single platform, ensuring accessibility for users of all technological backgrounds. Whether serving the well-connected or the underserved, we remain equally committed to all. With a comprehensive suite of services—digital lending, investment, insurance, and savings—we aim to make financial services more transparent, affordable, and intuitive for everyone.”

In line with its parent company, VEON’s DO1440 strategy, JazzCash continues to lead innovation in Pakistan's digital financial services landscape. Recently, Mastercard recognized JazzCash’s innovative approach by awarding the Pioneering Telco award for introducing the Tap Pay feature. This innovative feature, the first of its kind globally, allows over 360,000 merchants and businesses to accept payments from contactless cards or smartphones with a simple tap on an NFC-enabled Android device.

JazzCash remains focused on user feedback and continuous improvement, ensuring the platform adapts to the dynamic needs of its growing customer base. As Pakistan’s leading fintech platform, JazzCash is more than just an app; it is a catalyst for change, driving the nation toward financial inclusion, socioeconomic development, and digital transformation.

