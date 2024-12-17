SSGC says rehabilitating aging gas distribution infrastructure

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is currently engaged in the rehabilitation of its aging gas distribution infrastructure across Karachi. This is a crucial step towards improving the reliability and efficiency of gas supply to its domestic consumers.

Currently, the Company is involved in rehabilitating a 2,500km long distribution network. Major rehabilitation work is underway with fast pace in the thickly populated areas of North Nazimabad and North Karachi and other parts of Karachi city, including Lyari. Pipeline rehabilitation in these areas aimed to replace old distribution pipelines, address the issues of leakages, and resolve low pressure problems while ultimately enhancing gas availability for the general public, particularly during peak cooking hours.

It is noteworthy to mention here that prior to commencing any rehabilitation work SSGC obtains all requisite permissions and approvals from concerned civic authorities. It is pertinent to mention here that the Company pays a predetermined amount of money to the concerned authorities under road restoration charges for reconstruction of roads affected during the pipeline laying job so as to minimize the inconvenience of the residents.

The Company continues with this practice during the current rehabilitation work in North Nazimabad and New Karachi. Thus, it is the responsibility of the respective civic authority to restore the roads as well as footpaths for which SSGC has already paid substantial amount to the civic authorities as per provisions given in the character of these authorities.

As per past practice, the Company is utilizing all its resources to implement rehabilitation project expeditiously in North Nazimabad and North Karachi, and trying minimal disruption to the residents. However, during the course of operations, SSGC teams are also simultaneously repairing all damaged lines of other utilities along with the removal of remaining construction debris. To reiterate, the focus of our teams on the ground is to mitigate the citizens’ problems rather than compounding them. The Company’s in-house Projects and Construction (P&C) engineers are available in their respective sites to attend to any related customer query.

North Nazimabad: Lot–A (Blocks A, P, Q, R, S, T & W) - Huzaifa Nadeem, Engineer (0320-6868931); Lot–B&C (Blocks C, D, E, I, J, K, B, F & C) - Muhammad Mubashir, Engineer (0331-7873836); Lot–D (Blocks H, L, M & N) - Abdul Nabi, Sr Engineer (0322-8218425)

North Karachi: Lot-A (Blocks 5A, 5B & 5C) - Muhammad Bux, Chief Engineer (0322-2225607) and Iftikhar Abbasi, Trainee Engineer (0312-0379429) ; Lot-B (Blocks 5D, 5E, 5F, 5G & 5J) Ghulam Abbas, Sr Engineer (0322-8215795) and Shahzad Khan, Engineer (0320-6868927); Lot-C (Blocks 7D, 11B, 11C, 14A & 14B) and Abdul Hameed Abbasi, Dy Chief Engineer (0331-3249218); Lot-D (Blocks 11E, 11L, 11I, 11J & 15B), Shahid Ali Abro, Dy Chief Engineer (0322-2225059) and Ammar Haider, Ass Engineer (0320-6868877).

