ATC declares 11 PTI workers POs

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday declared eleven PTI workers proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking Shadman police station.

The court issued perpetual arrest warrants against the PTI’s absconding activists including Usman Ghani, Mohsin Khan, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Faizan, Mateen Khan, Arbaz Ali, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Zahid, Samiullah, Munafar Khan and Bakht Khan.

Earlier, the Investigating Officer stated that proclamations had been published, but the suspects failed to surrender or cooperate in the investigation. He said the suspects had gone into hiding due to fear of arrest.

He asked the court to declare the suspects as POs, which was granted.

The court also recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in as many cases of torching police vehicles near Zaman Park and Corps Commander House.

The court held the proceedings in Kot Lakhpat jail and adjourned the further proceedings till January 09.

