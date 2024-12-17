AGL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
AIRLINK 195.70 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.03%)
BOP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.66%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.47%)
FFBL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.3%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
HUBC 132.90 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.46%)
NBP 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
OGDC 231.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-0.98%)
PAEL 37.32 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.26%)
PIBTL 9.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 211.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.18%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.3%)
SEARL 115.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
TELE 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
TOMCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.76%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
TREET 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
TRG 61.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.89%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.56%)
BR100 12,501 Increased By 153.7 (1.24%)
BR30 39,323 Increased By 223.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 116,528 Increased By 358.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 36,786 Increased By 127.4 (0.35%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-17

ATC declares 11 PTI workers POs

Recorder Report Published 17 Dec, 2024 08:46am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday declared eleven PTI workers proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking Shadman police station.

The court issued perpetual arrest warrants against the PTI’s absconding activists including Usman Ghani, Mohsin Khan, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Faizan, Mateen Khan, Arbaz Ali, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Zahid, Samiullah, Munafar Khan and Bakht Khan.

Earlier, the Investigating Officer stated that proclamations had been published, but the suspects failed to surrender or cooperate in the investigation. He said the suspects had gone into hiding due to fear of arrest.

He asked the court to declare the suspects as POs, which was granted.

The court also recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses in as many cases of torching police vehicles near Zaman Park and Corps Commander House.

The court held the proceedings in Kot Lakhpat jail and adjourned the further proceedings till January 09.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC PTI Anti Terrorism Court PTI workers proclaimed offenders

Comments

200 characters

ATC declares 11 PTI workers POs

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Jul-Oct LSM output shows -0.64pc contraction YoY

China-Indian Ocean Region Forum: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to marine cooperation

Read more stories