Pakistan

Punjab Investment Conference 2024: Advancing economic growth and strategic partnerships

Published 17 Dec, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Investment conference was held in Shanghai on December 12, 2024. At the conference, significant milestones were achieved to propel Punjab towards greater economic prosperity. This landmark event was hosted by Gobi Partners, a leading venture capital firm. The conference showcased Punjab’s commitment to fostering innovation, sustainable development, and global collaboration.

Gobi fund announcement: A major announcement was made with the unveiling of a dedicated 50 million USD investment fund by Gobi Partners. This fund, the first of its kind for Punjab, is aimed at supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a particular focus on tech-enabled startups in Punjab. By driving a transition toward a sustainable and digital economy, this initiative sets the stage for innovation-led growth and positions Punjab as a regional leader in technology and entrepreneurship.

Punjab’s competitive edge was also prominently highlighted during the conference, with a focus on its tailored incentives that surpass regional and global benchmarks. Strategic advantages such as tax benefits, dedicated industrial zones, and seamless government facilitation were emphasized as key factors making Punjab a premier investment destination.

MOU signing between Gobi Partners and The Bank of Punjab: Further emphasizing their commitment to innovation and economic growth, Gobi Partners and The Bank of Punjab signed an agreement aimed at fostering a vibrant ecosystem for startups and SMEs.

The MoU establishes a strategic collaboration to support startups and SMEs through debt financing, equity investments, tailored financial solutions, and mentorship programs. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of empowering emerging businesses and driving sustainable development in the region.

The conference further facilitated discussions aimed at fostering sustainable, long-term partnerships between Chinese enterprises and the Punjab government. Key collaborations formalized during the event included:

MoU signing between the Chinese Solar N Plus and the Government of Punjab: A pivotal partnership to advance Punjab’s green energy transition through innovative solar energy projects. Where Solar N Plus will explore setting up a facility in Punjab, conduct feasibility studies, support local capacity-building, and introduce advanced solar technologies for sustainability and modernization.

MOU signing between Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group (TJCEP) and the Government of Punjab: A transformative collaboration focusing on urban development and environmental management projects, reflecting Punjab’s dedication to sustainable growth and infrastructure.

The MOU outlines collaboration on waste management, water treatment, localization of environmental machinery, and pollution reduction in urban areas like Lahore.

The conference set the stage for a new era of global economic collaboration, reaffirming Punjab’s role as a key international investment hub. Leadership invited global enterprises to explore the province’s opportunities and pledged to strengthen partnerships and foster future growth.

Punjab Investment Conference 2024

