Rabi season: Dar directs smooth gas supply to fertiliser industry

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the authorities concerned to maintain uninterrupted gas supply to the fertiliser industry throughout Rabi season to ensure stable production and stocks.

Dar chaired a meeting of “Cabinet committee to ensure stability of fertiliser pricing” on Monday.

Minister for Industries Rana Tanveer Hussain and senior government officials participated in the meeting.

The participants were briefed on discussions between the government, gas suppliers and the fertiliser industry.

The availability of gas for fertiliser industry was also examined and found to be satisfactory.

Meanwhile, Dar also chaired the meeting of the Steering Committee on Solarization of Tubewells in Balochistan.

