Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

ASF foils drug smuggling attempt

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:34am

KARACHI: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling attempt at Karachi International Airport. According to the details, ASF officers discovered clothes soaked in liquid narcotics hidden within the passengers’ luggage.

The first operation yielded over 9 kilograms of crystal meth (ICE), while the second led to the recovery of 2.50 kilograms of the same substance.

“The smugglers had employed a cunning new technique, attempting to transport the narcotics by saturating clothing items with liquid heroin,” ASF spokesperson.

“However, our trained personnel’s thorough screening process and professional expertise led to the timely detection of these substances,” he added.

Following preliminary investigations, the suspects, along with the seized narcotics, were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for further legal proceedings.

Airport Security Force Jinnah International Airport Karachi drug smuggling ASF JIAP narcotics smuggling

