China stocks weaken after disappointing consumer spending data

Chinese stocks fell on Monday after data showed unexpected weakness in consumer spending, while investors banked on more policy support to shore up weak growth.

At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.37%, adding to the 1% retreat last week. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.1% at 3,395.11 points.

The consumer staples sector declined 1.04%, the real estate index lost 1.41% and the healthcare sub-index weakened 0.94%.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong lost 0.57% to 19,856.91.

Data released on Monday showed China’s consumption slowed more than expected as the impact of the stimulus has yet to kick in. Retail sales grew by just 3.3% last month, much slower than the 4.8% rise seen in October and economists’ forecast of 4.6%.

Industrial output grew 5.4% in November year-on-year, roughly the level seen in October.

This reinforced the disappointing credit data released over the weekend, which showed that new bank lending in China rose by far less than expected in November as loan demand remained muted despite the central bank stepping up support for the economy.

Still, the Politburo’s year-end meeting strengthened the wording on monetary policy to “moderately accommodative” and the annual Central Economic Work Conference mentioned that rate cuts should be implemented at the proper time, suggesting Beijing is set to stay accommodative to address growth risks, Nomura said in a note to clients.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) could deliver a 50-basis-point reserve requirement ratio cut before the end of the year, Nomura said.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.20% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.18%.