AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks weaken after disappointing consumer spending data

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 01:23pm

Chinese stocks fell on Monday after data showed unexpected weakness in consumer spending, while investors banked on more policy support to shore up weak growth.

China stocks slide for the week as policy pledges fail to impress

  • At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.37%, adding to the 1% retreat last week. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.1% at 3,395.11 points.

  • The consumer staples sector declined 1.04%, the real estate index lost 1.41% and the healthcare sub-index weakened 0.94%.

  • The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong lost 0.57% to 19,856.91.

  • Data released on Monday showed China’s consumption slowed more than expected as the impact of the stimulus has yet to kick in. Retail sales grew by just 3.3% last month, much slower than the 4.8% rise seen in October and economists’ forecast of 4.6%.

  • Industrial output grew 5.4% in November year-on-year, roughly the level seen in October.

  • This reinforced the disappointing credit data released over the weekend, which showed that new bank lending in China rose by far less than expected in November as loan demand remained muted despite the central bank stepping up support for the economy.

  • Still, the Politburo’s year-end meeting strengthened the wording on monetary policy to “moderately accommodative” and the annual Central Economic Work Conference mentioned that rate cuts should be implemented at the proper time, suggesting Beijing is set to stay accommodative to address growth risks, Nomura said in a note to clients.

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) could deliver a 50-basis-point reserve requirement ratio cut before the end of the year, Nomura said.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.20% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.18%.

  • The yuan was quoted at 7.2798 per US dollar, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.2731.

Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks weaken after disappointing consumer spending data

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

Read more stories