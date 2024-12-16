AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-16

Petrol rate unchanged: Rs3.05 reduction in HSD price

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government announced today that the price of petrol will remain unchanged, while the rates of other petroleum products will be reduced for the fortnight commencing December 16, 2024.

The Finance Division stated that the price of petrol will stay at Rs 252.10 per litre. However, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will decrease by Rs 3.05 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs 3.32 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 2.78 per litre.

Petrol will retain its price of Rs 252.10 per litre. High-speed diesel (HSD) will be reduced from Rs 258.43 to Rs 255.38 per litre, kerosene oil from Rs 164.98 to Rs 161.66 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) from Rs 151.73 to Rs 148.95 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuations in the international market in the last fortnight ending on December 15.

Petroleum levy (PL) on both petrol and HSD is Rs 60 per litre whereas exempted petroleum products from general sale tax.

In the first half of December 2024, authorities raised both petrol and diesel prices. Petrol recorded a rise of Rs3.72 per litre while high-speed diesel prices increased by Rs3.29 per litre.

